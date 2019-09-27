Hot romantic picture actor’s daughter go viral : check out

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff’s daughter and young superstar Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff is in a relationship with basketball player Eban Hyams. The lovebirds are enjoying the sweetness of life.

Recently Krishna has confirmed her relationship with Eban on the social media handle Instagram. She has shared some photos with Hyams. She also shared some romantic holiday photos with Eban on social media.

“Minding our own business like it’s our own company, this is destiny, we meant to be, something so special like it’s heavenly. #justforyou @ebanhyams @doitall23”, she captioned the photo.

In the above photos, Krishna is looking super hot in a black bikini while Eban is looking charming in shirtless avatar.