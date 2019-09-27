Jennifer Lopez posts video of her talented twin children playing and singing Vance Joy’s Riptide

Jennifer Lopez shared a video of her children Maximilian and his twin sister Emme, 11 playing and performing Vace Joy’s Riptide. Max sang to the perfect pitch and Emme was seen strumming a Ukulele in tune to the song and joining her brother at times with vocals on 40-second video.

Instagram viewers commented that what could be expected from the kids of a dad who has won eight Grammy awards and mother who played Selena Quintanilla in the 1997 biopic of the late Mexican singer. The pop legend Marc Antony is the biological father of the kids. The On The Floor singer has posted numerous times showing off her kid’s musical abilities.

Back in June, JLo posted a video that showed her singing a duet with her daughter at the kick-off of her ‘It’s My Party Tour’ in Inglewood.