As the counting for Pala assembly constituency continues Mani C kappan the LDF candidate maintains the lead. As of now, Kappan is ahead of 4197 votes to his nearest adversary UDF candidate Jose Tom. NDA candidate N Hari is chasing currently at third place.

Speaking to reporters Mani C Kappan said it is the disgust of the people in Pala towards Jose K Mani which is being displayed in the current polls.