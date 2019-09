In Badminton, India’s lone hope Parupalli Kashyap has entered the semi-finals of Korea Open on today. The Indian player defeated Denamrk’s Jan O Jorgensen in the quarter-finals at Incheon by 24-22, 21-8.

Kashyap entered quarter final by defeating Malaysia’s Daren Liew by 21-17,11-21,21-12 in the second round match.

Kashyap will face world number one Kento Momota of Japan on September 28.