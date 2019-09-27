Organ harvesting from ethnic and religious minorities, UN Human Rights Council shocked on Chinese atrocities

The UN human rights council were shocked to hear that the religious and ethnic minorities in China are hunted for their organs and that too in an industrial scale to meet the rising demands of wealthy the Chinese.

Lawyer Hamid Sabi presented the findings of China Tribunal at the council’s headquarters at Geneva on Tuesday.Mr. Sabi pleaded the member nations that it is the legal obligation of them to act, having the tribunal’s July edition proves beyond doubt the atrocities done to Chinese Uighur Muslims and Falun Gong ethnic minority.

Detainees were “killed to order… cut open while still alive for their kidneys, livers, hearts, lungs, cornea, and skin to be removed and turned into commodities for sale”, the tribunal’s final judgment said.