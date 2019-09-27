Pak daily apologises for being ‘out of standard ‘ after the controversial cartoon featuring Imran Khan

‘The Nation’ a Pak English daily apologised after publishing a controversial cartoon featuring Imran Khan,Trump and Modi in the symbolised backdrop of Kashmir

The caricature, published by The Nation, showed Trump and Modi in a cart being pulled by Khan while the US President dangles a carrot in front of Pak PM Imran. Carrot is symbolic of the Kashmir issue ,which Khan is likely to raise in his address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday.

“We regret sincerely the attention taken by an artwork that was inappropriate, especially at the time of UN General Assembly session taking place in New York,” it said in its apology posted on Twitter.