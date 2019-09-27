Pakistan P.M Imran Khan Predicts What Will Happen When Curfew is Lifted in Kashmir

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, his Pakistani counterpart too addressed UNGA. Modi touched on a number of issues like global warming, single-use plastic ban, terrorism etc and did not mention Kashmir, while Imran khan resorted to his usual subjects-RSS, Modi, Kashmir, etc.

Also, Imran Khan predicted what will happen when the curfew is lifted in Kashmir. He said that there will be a BLOODBATH when the curfew in Kashmir is lifted.