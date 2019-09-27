Pakistan university bans boys and girls walking together ; issues circular

Pakistan university banned male and female students from roaming together in the college.

The notice that was issued by Assistant Chief Proctor Farmanullahon on September 23, 2019, in the Bacha Khan University, banned male and female students from roaming together in the college. Actually, the word that the notice used is ‘coupling’.

The circular stated these activities are ‘un-Islamic’ and dissuaded students from indulging in such activities. The university also said that ‘coupling’ on campus would lead to a complaint to the parents along with a hefty fine.

The circular read, “It is hereby notified for the information of all students that the unethical activities around the university are in surge, undue/un-Islamic/uncultural relationships are strongly discouraged. Let the students be very clear that coupling of male and female students is not allowed, if students are found anywhere in the campus coupling, strict disciplinary action would be taken against them. (sic)”

The circular continued, “The parents of the students would be called-in to the university and fine will also be imposed. Hence therefore to avoid any untoward situations, no male and female students correspondence should occur. (sic)”

However, as the circular went viral on Twitter, it drove a wedge through Twitter. Some made fun of the circular, while the other half was absolutely in favour of the decision.