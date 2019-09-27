PM Modi meets several world leaders on the sidelines of UN general assembly meet

On the sidelines of a critical UN, general assembly meeting held on Wednesday Indian premier Narendra Modi made several rounds of bilateral talks with world leaders. He shared views on matters relating to terrorism and defense with his Armenian and NewZealand counterparts. He also sought support for a permanent UN

Security Council seat for India at the UN.

The Prime Minister thanked Nikol Pashinyan -Armenian Prime minister for his country’s consistent support for India’s candidature for the permanent membership of an expanded UN Security Council. Newzealand PM Jacinda Ardern and Modi jointly condemned Christchurch Mosque shooting and the Pulwama attacks in India.