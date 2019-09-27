Sexually exploited during photo shoot, reveals actress

Cardi, B renowned rapper and actress has accused that she has been sexually exploited during a photo shoot for a magazine.

The 26-year-old rapper has revealed the bitter experience she has to go through in her early stages of career in a show ‘ Untold Stories of Hip Hop’. The Grammy award winning rapper said that she will never forget it.

” I will never forget how i went to shoot for this magazine and the photographer, he was trying to get close to me like, ‘Yeah, you want to get in this magazine?’. Then he pulled his d-out,. I was fu–ing mad, and I was just like that”, she said.

” I was like, You are fucking bugging. You know what? I am out. you know what’s so crazy/ i told the magazine owner and he just looked at me like, So? And?” Cardi added.