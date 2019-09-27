Latest NewsKerala

Social media reacts to the video of woman blocking the way of KSRTC bus for violating traffic rule: Video

Sep 27, 2019, 03:18 pm IST
A video of a woman blocking a Kerala State Road Transport Service(KSRTC) bus for violating traffic rules has become viral on social media.

In the video it is seen that a woman who comes in a scooter stops her scooter middle of the road and she refused to give way to a KSRTC bus driving in the wrong side. She stood standing the right side of the road and the bus which comes in the opposite direction and she refused to move back or side and the bus driver was forced to switch the right lane.

Social media has come forward praising the woman.The video has received 82,000 views and gathered 6000 likes and 2000 retweets.

The woman was identified later and her name is Surya a private studio employee. The incident took place in Muvatuppuzha in Ernakulam district in Kerala.

