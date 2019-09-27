Swami Sandeepananda Giri shares a silent troll: Guess what he meant

The counting votes in the Pala by-election is finished. Mani C Kappan, the LDF candidate has won the stronghold of UDF Pala by a majority of 2943 votes. Pala was represented by the veteran Kerala Congress leader K.M.Mani for long 54 years.

Swami Sandeepananda Giri who is supposed to be a sympathizer of the ruling LDF government has expressed his opinion on social media. Swami Sandeepananda Giri in a series of tweets has trolled both LDF and BJP lead NDA.

See the trolls: