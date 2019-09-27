‘Thackeray’s Cat Snake’: Newly discovered snake named after Shiva Sena leader’s son for this reason

A newly discovered snake in the Western Ghats was named by the researchers as ‘Thackeray’s Cat Snake’. The snake was named after Tejas Thackeray, the younger son Uddhav Thackeray, the chief of Shiv Sena. A team of researchers which include Tejas was discovered the snake.

The snake falls under the category commonly known as cat snakes. The snake was given this name for honoring the contribution of Tejas Thackeray. Tejas Thackeray has spotted the snake for first time in 2015. HE later studied about the snake and submitted a detailed report.

Boiga thackerayi sp. nov – Thackeray’s cat snake, a new species with Tiger like stripes on it’s body from the Sahyadri tiger reserve in Maharashtra! pic.twitter.com/gkdKjOpih4 — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) September 26, 2019

Aditya Thackeray, the elder brother of Tejas and chief of Shiv Sena youth wing has shared a social media post with the snakes picture.

” Boiga thackerayi sp. nov – Thackeray’s cat snake, a new species with Tiger like stripes on it’s body from the Sahyadri tiger reserve in Maharashtra!”, Aditya Thackeray tweeted.