Trump again reveals his openness to help India and Pakistan with mediation on Kashmir

Days after his meeting with Indian premier Modi on Tuesday US President Donald Trump iterated his willingness to do ‘arbitration or mediation ‘ on Kashmir issue. Throughout the meet on Tuesday Modi had focussed on to issues of terrorism originating from Pakistan and India-US trade ties.

India maintains that Kashmir is a bilateral issue and no third party has any role in it. Pakistan has been trying to internationalize the Kashmir issue after India withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, but New Delhi has asserted the cancellation of Article 370 was its “internal matter”.

“You look at the two gentlemen heading those two countries, two good friends of mine. I said, fellows work it out, just work it out. Those are two nuclear countries, gotta work it out.”Trump said. However, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar has responded to the US offer that “Indian position(on Kashmir) is very clear”.