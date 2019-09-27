“ What About The Plight Of Muslims In China” : US Official rebukes Imran Khan

Exposing Pakistan’s double standards, a top US official on Friday asked India’s neighbour to express the same level of concern about Muslims’ detentions in China it does for Kashmir.

According to a report of Times of India, Alice Wells, US Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, questioned why Pakistan PM Imran Khan was not also speaking out about China, which has detained an estimated one million Uighurs and other Turkic-speaking Muslims.

On being asked by the reporters about Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s alleged concerns about Kashmir, Alice Wells said, “I would like to see the same level of concern expressed also about Muslims who are being detained in Western China, literally in concentration-like conditions. And so being concerned about the human rights of Muslims does extend more broadly than Kashmir, and you’ve seen the administration very involved here during the UN General Assembly and trying to shine a light on the horrific conditions that continue to exist for Muslims throughout China.”

She further stated that Imran Khan’s comments on Kashmir were unhelpful. “A lowering of rhetoric would be welcome, especially between two nuclear powers,” Wells added.

It is to be noted that China is a major diplomatic and economic partner of Pakistan.

On being asked about the Uighurs at a think tank on Monday, Imran Khan said that Pakistan had a “special relationship” with China and would only raise issues in private.

It is worth mentioning here that the US State Department had organised an event on Tuesday with an aim to highlight the plight of Uighurs in China.

US had further sought the annual United Nations summit to build up international pressure on China over its ill-treatment against the Uighurs.