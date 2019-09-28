35 Year Old Woman Walks Naked on Busy Street. You Won’t Believe Why She Did SO. Click to Find Out

Police officers on a busy road in Nashville, Tennessee were taken aback when they saw a woman walking completely naked on the busy road. The officers approached the woman asking why she is roaming around naked and her reply was “BECAUSE IT’S HOT”

It was 35-year-old Princess Denise Day who was walking naked and as the officers approached her, she put on a large t-shirt which she had. She also said that she was going to a friend’s house, however, she decided to return home because of the heat.

The woman has been charged with public indecency. The woman was not under the influence of alcohol according to police and she would appear before the court in October.