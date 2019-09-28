500 including children rescued from’torture house’operating as a religious mentoring school in Nigeria

Nearly 500 including men and children where rescued from an Islamic boarding school where they were detained and raped by staff for years in Kaduna, Nigeria.

The detainees mostly children were treated like slaves with their arms shackled and they were raped, abused and were prevented from leaving the marked premises-all in the name of religious mentoring. Many children had marks of brutal torture on thier bodies. Police raided the building on the base of growing suspicion and rescued students.

Most of the students were from Burkina Faso in Northern Nigeria. The parents were shocked and said that the children were sent for religious study.