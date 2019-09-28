6.5 magnitude earthquake rocks Indonesia – 23 dead ,death toll likely to rise

A 6.5 magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia’s Maluku island leaving 23 dead and over 100 injured. Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency said most victims died as a result of collapsed infrastructure and that at least 117 buildings were damaged.

Schools, government buildings, hospitals all turned to rubble and many are feared to be trapped within. Rahmat Triyono, head of Indonesia’s earthquake and tsunami center, reassured the region that the inland earthquake does not have the potential to unleash a tsunami.