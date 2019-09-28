Ajit Pawar says his uncle Sharad Pawar has no link to MSC bank case

Sharad Pawar , the NCP supremo stung by the phrase ‘kingpin’ of MSC bank case had declared that he will visit ED HQ today. However, after a meeting with Mumbai police commissioner, he accepted his plea that it would create a law and order problem.

Earlier Sharad Pawar had questioned the timing of the allegation and alleged ED to be a tool in the hands of the center to wipe off the opposition. Sharad Pawar had also challenged the center if the allegations are proved he is ready to accept any sort of punishment handed over by the court. Later in the day, Ajit Pawar in an emotional speech said that his uncle Sharad Pawar is being defamed because of him and the senior leader has no role in the alleged MSC bank corruption case.

Attacking the state government, Ajit Pawar said, “Sometimes we have to go out of the way and help. Now, the four cooperative sugar factories have been assisted by the state government by going out of the way, the state government has the right. “There is no arrear in the money we gave. Where did the corruption figures of 25 thousand crores come from? This is the matter of 2011, then why are we taking this matter forward at the time of elections.”