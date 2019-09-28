Brad Pitt now dating a holistic healer Sat Hari Khalsa

Brad Pitt -the actor and noted handsome man after finalizing his divorce from Angelina Jolie had starred in two blockbuster movies and now has a whole new look.

On Tuesday a US weekly reported that Pitt 55, is dating Sat Hari Khalsa, 50, a jewelry designer and holistic healer.“She’s very strong and has a beautiful mind,” said one source. “That’s what he’s attracted to.” The relationship in its starting stage is rumored to be not so serious and is just a sparked hook-up when they both attended a Silverlake Conservatory of Music gala.

Some sources claim that their relationship is only spiritual“She’s providing him with some guidance and has been a welcome breath of fresh air and spirituality in his life,” said another source. “He feels like he has a lot to learn to better himself.”