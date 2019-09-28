‘Chandrayaan-2 is a learning experience’, says engineer from NASA

Anne Devereaux, a spacecraft System Engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory has siad that India’s Moon mission Chandrayaan -2 was a learning experience. Anne Devereaux the lead flight system engineer for the Mars 2020 Rover has said this at a meeting at American Center in Kolkota
” The Indian scientists did very well. A lot of information was gathered. The orbiter was successful”, Anne Devereaux said.
” I just wanted to let your team back in India know that myself and a lot of my colleagues have been watching the landing coverage of Chandrayaan-2 with great interest. Though it looks like there might have been problems, there is of course always hope. And we humans always learn things, even from our failures”, she added.
