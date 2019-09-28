Did You Know? How You Cuddle Your Lover Reveals a Lot. Check this Out

The warmth you can give your partner while cuddling spreads a relaxed feeling. This is not just a physical experience but far more. There are studies supporting the benefits of cuddling. But do you know that the way you cuddle says a lot about your relationship too? Let’s understand this.

side-by-side and butt-to-back

Cuddling your lover like this signifies that they like being one. People who engage in such acts usually have a similar wavelength.

Face to Face

This is one of the most common forms of cuddling. This means you have the habit of sharing everything with your partner.

Head on Chest

This type of cuddling signifies support. A couple who hugs in this fashion are supportive of each other and they trust each other.

Towering over another

If your partner has the habit of bending over you, it means your partner has a protective instinct towards you. Such relationships are likely to go the distance.

Well, whatever be the style, cuddle has a lot of benefits. So if you are not doing it enough, now is the time.