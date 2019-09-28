‘Difference between India and Pakistan’: Cricketer Gautam Gambhir dig at Pakistan’s nuclear threat

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir is known for his attacking style of cricket. The cricketer has joined BJP just before general election and is Lok Sabha member from Delhi. Gambhir has come mocking Pakistan Prime Minister after he raised nuclear threat against India at the United Nations General Assembly.

” The time allotted to each country is 15 minutes. What one does with it shows character and intellect. @narendramodi Ji chose to talk about peace and development while Pakistan Army’s puppet threatened a nuclear war. He is the same man who claims to promote peace in Kashmir.#UNGA”, Gautam Gambhir tweeted.

Gambir was pointing to the speech of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has highlighted India’s development and social welfare schemes and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan who has raised nuclear threat against India on Kashmir issue.