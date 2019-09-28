Ernakulam court sentences Kalady child rapist to 10 years in prison

Ernakulam additional sessions court has sentenced a 61-year-old to 10 years in prison for sexually molesting an eight-year-old boy. The third-grader complained to his parents after the offense grew unbearable. Bhaskaran 61 residing at Kalady sexually abused the boy for three years. The incident allegedly happened last September.

Kalady police arrested Bhaskaran after medical reports asserted boys claim. Ernakulam additional sessions court which handles cases relating to offenses against women and Children levied a fine of 25,000 rupees together with 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. The fine amount should be handed over to the victims family otherwise an extra one-year jail term is also mentioned in the ruling.