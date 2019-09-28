First Sikh police officer shot dead in Houston, Texas

The first Sikh to become a deputy at a Houston-area sheriff’s department was fatally shot in the head from behind this Friday, authorities said.

Sandeep Dhaliwal was a 10-year veteran and was widely regarded as a trendsetter who paved the way for other Sikhs to join the police department. He was reportedly conducting a traffic stop at the time of the attack.”He wore the turban, he represented his community with integrity, respect, and pride and he was respected by all,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at a press conference.

Dhaliwal was walking back to his patrol car after inspecting a car when the assailant took out the pistol and shot him at the head from behind. Robert Solis, 47, has been charged with capital murder in connection with Dhaliwal’s murder.