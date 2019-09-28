German police raids Darknet facility housed in abandoned NATO bunker, Up-roots several cyber crimes

An abandoned NATO bunker was found hosting Darknet cybercrime servers when German police raided a high-security facility breaking in through iron doors which go underground up to a five-level building. The bunker is located in the town of Traben-Trarbach on the banks of the Mosel river.

The target of the operation was a so-called “bulletproof hosting” service provider. Bulletproof hosters provide IT infrastructure that protects online criminal activity from government intervention. Police seized 200 servers along with documents, cell phones, and large quantities of cash. The toughest task for the police team was to open the cryptic digital locks which protected the data in the servers.

On the servers, they found countless websites facilitating the illegal sale of drugs, weapons, counterfeit documents, and stolen data as well as sites distributing child pornography. The servers hosted Wall Street Market, formerly the second-largest darknet market place for drugs in the word before law enforcement shut the platform down earlier this year.

Thirteen people aged between 20 to 59 were arrested for crimes relating to Darknet operation and the leader of the center a 59-year-old dutch was also detained. The dutch had been previously booked for several organized crimes in the Netherlands.