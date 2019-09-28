Guruvayoorappan and Pala, Sandeepananda Giri Invents New Ways to Praise Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan

Ever since Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan made a visit to Guruvayoor temple, to lay foundation stone to the building of Kerala police next to it, Left-leaning saint Sandeepananda Giri has been raving about Mr. Vijayan being the ideal devotee. He, in his typical style, is now trying to prove that LDF’s success at Pala constituency, is because Guruvayoorappan had blessed him! Although Sandeepananda Giri does not mention the name of C.M in the post and instead refers to the person as a comrade, one can understand what he is hinting at.

The saint has really shaken up his imagination, and build a story where Lord asked C.M what he wanted to be blessed with. Pinarayi Vijayan felt sorry that he did not even have a flower in his hand to give it to the Lord, but when he finally reached his home, he was greeted by the success story of Pala. The Lord giving more than his disciple asked! Check out this Facebook post.