IG- Nobel prize awards declared,research on Pen-chewing wins German scientist first place

The satiric IG-Nobel prize for 2019 was awarded to a German scientist who after extensive research “discovered that holding a pen in one’s mouth makes one smile, which makes one happier — and for then discovering that it does not.”The award ceremony took place at Harvard University on Thursday.

The spoof IG Nobel prize was created to honor work that “first makes people laugh, and then makes them think.” It also aims to draw attention to some of the year’s most trivial or unusual findings in science. The spoof usually is awarded one month prior to the actual Nobel prize.

The other winners where a group of Dutch scientists who discovered which currency has the dirtiest banknotes, Japanese scientists who demonstrated how much saliva a typical 5-year-old produces and a group from Italy who proved scientifically — the health benefits of pizza made in Italy.

Award was also gifted to few young French researchers who found out that in all men left testicle is a bit hotter than the right and that too when wearing clothes. This great finding was after examining French postmen for several years. Meanwhile, Dutch scientists got a special award for discovering Romanian leu is the most infected banknote and asked people to do card transactions.