Imran Khan’s Plane Develop a Glitch, Forced to Make Emergency Landing

The Saudi government had placed a special jet at the disposal of Pak P.M Imran Khan, and during Mr. Khan and his delegation’s journey on the plane, the aircraft developed some problems.

The technical snag in the plane eventually forced the plane to have an emergency landing on Newyork, instead of its original destination-Islamabad.

It is reported that Khan and his delegates will spend the night at Newyork before the fault with the plane is fixed.

Earlier, Imran Khan’s maiden speech to the UN General Assembly went on for about 50 minutes. It had gone past the usual 15-20-minute time limit that leaders are expected to keep.