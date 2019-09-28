Indian women’s beat Great Britain

In hockey, the Indian women’s team has defeated Great Britain. The Indian women’s started their campaign against Great Britain by defeating the hosts by 2-1 in the opening match of the five match series held at Marlow in England.

The Indian eves were trailing by 1-0 but the goals scored by Sharmila Devi and Gurjith Kaur has grabbed the victory for the guests.

In the first quarter both the teams did not scored any goals. In the second quarter Indian team has took the control of the game and started sporadic attacks. But in 46th minute Emily Denford scored for the hosts their first goal. After trailing India came to the game and scored two goals to take the first match to their name.

The second match of the series will be played on Sunday.