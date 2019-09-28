Iran releases British Oil tanker Stena Impero

The British Oil tanker Stena Impero held in Iranian captivity since July was released on Friday.

Iranian Shipping Organization has also confirmed the departure of the tanker from Bandar Abbas port.”The Stena Impero started sailing from the mooring toward the Persian Gulf’s international waters as of 9:00 a.m. (0530 UTC) today,” said a statement on the website of Hormuzgan province’s maritime organization.

Stena Bulk CEO Erik Hanell reported that the tanker “reached international waters at 0945” on Friday. The detention of British tanker by Iran was amid heightened tensions between the West and Iran and was widely seen as a tit-for-tat reaction for the UK’s detention of Iranian tanker.