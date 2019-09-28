Korea Open: Parupalli Kashyap bows out in the semi

In badminton, India’s lone hope Parupalli Kashyap has crashed out in the semi finals of the men’s singles event in the Korea Open in Incheon on today.

Parupalli Kashyap lost to the World number one Kento Momota of Japan in the semi finals. The world number one player defeated Parupalli Kashyap who is ranked at 30 in the rankings by 21-13,21-15. All other Indian players including P.V.Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Sai Praneeth has been crashed out of the tournament in earlier rounds.

Momota will face Chou Tien Chen of Taiwan in the fianl of the Korea Open on Sunday. Chen has beat Wang Tzu Wei of Taiwan by 12-21,21-13,21-11 in the semi finals. Chen has won the Korea open last year.