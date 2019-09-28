Man and a woman found dead in Aluva apartment

A Man and a woman were found dead in an apartment at Aluva, Thottakkattukara. The flat is in Accatt lane close to Aluva Sivaratri Manappuram

Police after a preliminary investigation said that the dead body might be at least a week old. Police have started an investigation on the suspicion of murder. The stench from the flat prompted the neighbors to investigate and they found the dead bodies. The deceased are identified as Satheesh and Monisha both from Thrissur district. Police have gathered evidence of a ruffle which might have ended up in the murder.

As per reports, a group of four rented the apartment this February for operating a video editing firm IMA digital studio. Police are on the lookout for the other two which are now missing.