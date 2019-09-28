Maruti Suzuki reduces price of this model by Rs 1 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki on Friday said it has reduced the price of its performance hatchback Baleno RS by Rs 1 lakh. After the reduction, the model now starts at a price of Rs 7,88,913 (ex-showroom Delhi).

A ‘high-performance’ hatchback powered by a 1.0 litre boosterjet petrol engine, Baleno RS delivers 20 per cent more power than a naturally aspirated 1.2 litre petrol engine.

Earlier this week, the MSI had reduced prices of select models by Rs 5,000 (on ex-showroom prices). These included all variants of Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift Diesel, Celerio, Baleno Diesel, Ignis, Dzire Diesel, Tour S Diesel, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross, MSI said in a statement. After the reduction, the prices of these models are in the range of Rs 2.93 lakh and Rs 11.49 lakh.

After the announcement was made about the price reduction, the company said the new prices will be applicable immediately across the country. “This reduction of price will be over and above the current promotional offers for the company’s vehicle range,” the company said in a statement.

“The company is optimistic that the price reduction will bring down the cost of acquisition, especially for entry-level customers. This announcement around the festive season will help boost customer sentiment and revive the market to create demand,” it added.