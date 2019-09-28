Millions flood the streets all over the world taking part at Global climate strike

The spark flared by Greta Thunberg, a sixteen-year-old from Stockholm is now Climate Change movement which made its impact felt globally on Friday, which marked the end of week-long global climate strikes.

In Stockholm, where it all began thousands of protesters took to the street on Friday. Greta Thunberg will deliver her speech for a UN climate conference taking place in South America. Over 1 million people took to the street on Friday in Italy to protest for the climate. There were 250,000 in Rome, 80,000 in Naples, 20,000 in Bologna and 20,000 in Turin. The riot police had to intervene in Palermo after 30 black-clad youngsters attempted to break up the demonstration.

Even in Russia, where there is a ban for organized climate strikes some protesters gathered in defiance. The German capital of Berlin witnessed 100,000 people flooding streets last week, the protests have taken on a major political dimension. Huge puppets of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz exemplified general dissatisfaction with how politicians have dealt with climate change issues and a national climate plan the government released last week. Protestors in Israel paraded the streets clad in a red costume. Climate parades in Switzerland were relatively small with some protestors blocking police convoys sitting on the street.