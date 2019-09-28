Naraka Chaturdashi 2019: Know the date, significance,rituals and importance

Naraka Chaturdashi is a Hindu festival and is celebrated a day before Diwali and a day after Dhanteras. It falls on the 14th day in the month of the Ashwin. The festival is celebrated to get rid of the evil from our life.THis year Naraka Chaturdashi will celebrated on October 26.

The celebration is also known as Kali Chaudas, Choti Diwali, Roop Chaturdashi or Roop Chaudas.

People celebrate this festival to bring light to their life. It is considered that on this day Lord Krishna become victorious over Narakasura, the demon.

On this day people usually wake up early in the morning before sunrise and then apply ‘ubtan’ (Ubtan is made of til oil, herbs, flowers, as well as some crucial elements) on their body and take a bath. Then the people will wear new clothes offer puja to deity and will have their food with friends and relatives. People will light small diyas all around the house and also enjoy firecrackers.