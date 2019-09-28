Navaratri 2019: Sabudane Ki Kheer Recipe

The whole nation is getting ready to celebrate the Navaratiri festival.And here is a special recipe to ad sweet to your celebration.

Kheer is the most famous Indian desserts. This is made during all kinds of celebrations. And the ‘Sabudane Ki Kheer’ is made from soaked Sabudane.

Ingredients needed:

1/2 cup Sabudana ( Sago pearls)

4 cups of milk

4 tablespoon sugar

1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

1/2 cup water

How to make:

Wash the Sabudana in water and drain. Soak Sabudana in water for two hours. . The Sabudana will absorb the water and the size will increase. . Heat the milk in a heavy bottomed pan over medium flame.

. When milk is boiled add Sabudana and cook until they turn transparent and soft for around 10-15 minutes. Stir continuously. Add sugar to it. Low the heat and add cardamom. Then stir continuously until milk turns thick. It will take 5-7 minutes.

Turn off the flame and transfer the prepared Sabudane Kheer to a serving bowl. Garnish it with sliced almonds and serve warm or chilled.