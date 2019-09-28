New public decency rules approved by Saudi: 19 acts are punishable under new rule

The new public decency rules were approved by the Saudi Arabian government. Under the new rule 19 acts are punishable by fines. Interior Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef has approved the new rule on Friday.

AS per the new rule men and women are instructed to dress modestly and to refrain from public displays of affection. Women are free to choose their modest clothing.

Under the new rule the offenders have the right to submit a grievance claim before the Common Courtesy Department. The law will be applicable to visitors and tourists coming in the country too.