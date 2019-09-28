OMG! These Pakistan Media Makes a Huge Error in their Reporting. You Won’t Believe this

Media makes mistakes and its no big news. From spelling mistakes to getting the wrong picture, no media, whatever be the reputation, is immune to errors. But how on earth do a media reports that PaK prime minister Imran Khan met Russian president Vladimir Putin at a dinner hosted by US President Donald Trump in New York? Especially when Russian president Vladimir Putin is not even in the U.S, in fact he was actually in Moscow, where he met Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who has also skipped the UNGA.

The reports, to lend credibility, even had the photograph of Khan and Putin together! Times of Islamabad, Business World, and others made this error and reported that several world leaders were invited at the dinner on the sidelines of UNGA.

The photograph of Imran Khan and Putin that Pakistani media houses published is old, it is from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet held in Bishkek in July this year.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan was seen discussing different issues with Russian President Putin during a dinner hosted for world leaders by US President Trump on the occasion of 74th session of United Nations General Assembly in New York”, the reports said. Check out these pics.