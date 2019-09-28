‘Pakistan is the only nation in the world that provides pension to militants’: India rails against Pakistan in UN

India give befitting reply to Pakistan at the United Nation’s General Assembly. Vidisha Maitra, the first secretary of Ministry of External Affairs who talked in the UNGA for India has questioned the claims by Pakistan and also pointed out the various activities of Pakistan.

” Prime Minister Imran Khan’s threat of unleashing nuclear devastation qualifies as brinkmanship not statesmanship’ , Vidisha Maitra said.

” Can Pakistan Prime Minister confirm that it is home to 130 UN designated terrorists and 25 terrorist entities listed by UN? Will Pakistan deny that Financial Action Task Force has put the country on notice for its violations of more than 20 of the 27 key parameters? And would PM Imran Khan deny to the city of New York that he was open defender of Osama bin Laden?”, she added.

” Will Pakistan acknowledge that it is the only government in the world that provides pension to an individual listed by the UN in the Al-Qaeda and Daesh sanctions list?”, she said pointing to Pakistan’s plea to allow Hafiz Sayed the Lashkar chief to withdrew money from his account.