Pakistan Prime Minister creating content for cartoon makers, says Rajnath Singh

Mocking at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Pakistan Prime Minister is creating content for cartoon makers. He said this at Mumbai after commissioning India’s submarine.

” While our progressive steps in Jammu and Kashmir receiving global support, Pakistani Prime Minister has been running around door to door and creating content for cartoon makers. Recent US visit of Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modiji showcased India’s emergence as a superpower. We witnessed how Modiji was welcomed by top leaders of the US at jam-packed stadium” said Rajnath Singh.

” Pakistan should understand that today with strong resolve of our government and advancement in naval capacity with additions like INS Khanderi, we are capable of giving much bigger blow to it”, he added.