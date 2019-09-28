Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan trolled by netizens for his UNGA performance: See trolls

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is a favorite subject of social media trollens. The speeches, acts and words of the former international cricketer ignites the creativity of netizens. And he never disappoints them also.

Earlier on Friday, Imran Khan addressed the United Nation’s General Assembly. In the speech he raised nuclear threat against India. India has given a mouth shuttering reply to him also. But now social media is trolling him for another reason.

He during his speech at the UNGA has exceeded the time limit which was allotted to him. Also during his speech he named Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the President of India.

See Trolls:

Google karke dekh lo, he he ….. Imran to UNGA …. pic.twitter.com/QqTByhN0Gn — Japan K Pathak (@JapanPathak) September 27, 2019

Speech time allotted to every leader at the United Nations General Assembly is 15 minutes, PM Narendra Modi adhered to it. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan exceeded the limit. #UNGA pic.twitter.com/F4uEsSJpze — ????? ???? ?? ?????? (@rajeevicaktr) September 27, 2019

Imran Khan admitting openly before the #UNGA that if there is a war, India will crush Pakistan. Yet Pakistan deep state continues to unleash proxy war against India through Islamist terror groups funded by the ISI. pic.twitter.com/1uz1uGatsE — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 27, 2019