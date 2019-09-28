Latest NewsInternational

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan trolled by netizens for his UNGA performance: See trolls

Sep 28, 2019, 03:50 pm IST
Less than a minute

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is a favorite subject of social media trollens. The speeches, acts and words of the former international cricketer ignites the creativity of netizens. And he never disappoints them also.

Earlier on Friday, Imran Khan addressed the United Nation’s General Assembly. In the speech he raised nuclear threat against India. India has given a mouth shuttering reply to him also. But now social media is trolling him for another reason.

He during his speech at the UNGA has exceeded the time limit which was allotted to him. Also during his speech he named Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the President of India.

See Trolls:

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close