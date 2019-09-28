“ RSS and India are synonymous now. We also wanted the world to see India and RSS as one”: RSS leader’s message to Imran Khan

Krishan Gopal, the joint general secretary of RSS has said that RSS and India are synonymous and if Imran Khan is angry with RSS then it means that he is angry with India.

” RSS is only in India. We don’t have any branches anywhere in the world. If Pakistan is angry with us it means they are angry with India. RSS and India synonymous are now. We also wanted the world to see India and RSS as one”, said Gopal. The RSS leader was responding to the statements made by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Imran Khan on his address at the United Nation’s General Assembly quoted the words of a former home minister of India. ” The previous Congress Home Minister gave a statement that in RSS camps, terrorists are being trained”.