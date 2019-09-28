Latest NewsSports

Sachin Tendulkar shares a rare video : Video

Sep 28, 2019, 02:50 pm IST
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulakr has shared a rare video of him. The video show his passion to cricket. The master blaster Sachin has shared a video of him practicing in a water-logged pitch.

” Love and passion for the game always helps you find new ways to practice, and above all to enjoy what you do. #FlashbackFriday”, Sachin tweeted.

Sachin who is considered to be world’s greatest cricket player has registered  many world records on his name.

 

