Sachin Tendulkar shares a rare video : Video

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulakr has shared a rare video of him. The video show his passion to cricket. The master blaster Sachin has shared a video of him practicing in a water-logged pitch.

” Love and passion for the game always helps you find new ways to practice, and above all to enjoy what you do. #FlashbackFriday”, Sachin tweeted.

Sachin who is considered to be world’s greatest cricket player has registered many world records on his name.