Scientists discover ‘Greater Adria ‘- The buried 8 th continent underneath Europe

Researchers have discovered a hidden continent on Earth underneath Europe. The continent is called Greater Adria. It’s the size of Greenland and it broke off from North Africa, only to be buried under Southern Europe about 140 million years ago.

The research stumbled upon Greater Adria -the buried continent as part of the study of Mountains in Southern Europe. Greater Adria is buried beneath a vast span of earth’s crust, from Iran to Spain-even under the ocean bed. “Most mountain chains that we investigated originated from a single continent that separated from North Africa more than 200 million years ago,” said van Hinsbergen. “The only remaining part of this continent is a strip that runs from Turin via the Adriatic Sea to the heel of the boot that forms Italy.”

The Mediterranean region, geologists say is a very complex system. The tectonic plates are curved, broken and stacked and when compared to the complexity of fault lines, Himalayas are rather simple said van Hinsbergen author and professor of global tectonics and paleogeography at Utrecht University.