Social media is flooded with trolls mocking the exit polls: See trolls

One of the main news channels in Kerala Asianet News has released a exit poll on Pala by-election. The exit poll has predicted a whopping victory to the UDF. But as the counting of vote has finished yesterday the ruling LDF has seized the strong bastion of UDF by a clear majority. This has ignited the creativity of the social media trollers. The social media is flooded with trolls which mocks at the exit poll conducted by Asianet News.

As per the exit poll UDF will get 48% votes and LDF will get only 32% votes and BJP will get 19%.The exit poll predicted that the UDF candidate Tom Joseph will win by a margin of 16% votes. But it did not happened. The LDF candidate Mani.C.Kappan has won a clear majority of 2943 votes.

Pala assembly constituency was in hand of UDF for a long time. Veteran leader K.M.Mani has represented the constituency for 54 years continuously. The by-election was declared after the death of K.M.Mani early this year.

See Trolls: