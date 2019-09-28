Thief steals ornamental fish worth Rs.2.80 lakhs

A thief has stolen ornamental fish worth US dollar 4000 ( around Rs.2.80 lakhs). The incident took place in Mexico.

The thief has stolen ‘Koi’ fishes from a pond. The whole theft was caught on the CCTV camera. The Mexican police is investigating on the basis of the CCTV footage.

In the video it can be seen that a man using a fishing net to catch the fish.

Koi fish are used for ornamental purpose. They are colorful, ornamental version of common carp and will grow up to three feet. Koi are colored varieties of the Amur carp that are kept for decorative purposes in outdoor koi ponds or water gardens.