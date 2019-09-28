True Sportsmanship: Runner Helps his Exhausted Rival Finish With him. Watch Video

In an instance of true sportsmanship, Guinea-Bissau’s Braima Suncar Dabo stopped midway on the race during the final lap of a 5000 m race to help his rival Aruba’s, Jonathan Busby. It was at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar that these incredible scenes happened.

“Sport is about so much more than just your own performance,” IAAF tweeted sharing a video. Watch the video here: