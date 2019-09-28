Twitter co-founder to invest in ‘Kerala based start-up’

The co-founder of the micro-blogging site ‘Twitter’ Biz Stone will be investing on a start-up based in Kerala. The ‘Angel Investor’ Biz Stone has revealed that he will invest in a start-up based in Kochi named ‘Sieve’.

He revealed this on Friday while addressing ‘Huddle Kerala 2019’ a meeting based on start-up through video conference.

Sieve is a platform for freelancers and agencies that provide the infrastructure from websites to digital signatures and all way up ti invoicing and payment management. The start-up was founded by Sanjay Nediyara. The company currently serves US and also plans to expand its services to Europe.

“As an Angel, I consider the person first and the product second. I find Sanjay a dedicated, empathetic and extremely hardworking individual,” said Stone in his video address. He, however, did not revelaed the volume of his investment in the start-up.