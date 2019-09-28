UP ministers wife seeks help from PM Modi after getting death threat from husband

Neetu Nishad wife of UP cabinet minister Babu Ram Nishad, yesterday sought help from PM Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath on complaints of receiving death threat from her husband.

She accused her husband of pointing a gun at her and threatened to kill her. Later he urinated on her after thrashing her to ground. She also said that this is not the first time she is threatened and before when she took the matter to police they urged her to solve the matter amicably. Earlier Babu Ram had filed a divorce stating that his wife is extravagant.